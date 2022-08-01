India women cricket team hammered arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to keep their chances of reaching the knockouts alive with an eight-wicket win on Sunday (July 31). It was double delight for Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur who broke a massive record in the T20 format set by former India men’s team captain MS Dhoni.

After leading the national team to victory in the T20I for the 42nd team in her career, Harmanpreet became India’s most successful captain in the shortest format. The all-rounder broke MS Dhoni’s long-standing record. The Chennai Super Kings captain had led the Men-in-Blue to win in 41 T20Is.

India’s most successful T20I captains

Harmanpreet Kaur - 42

MS Dhoni - 41

Virat Kohli - 30

Harmanpreet took the job as India’s full-time captain in the shortest format in 2018. She led the team to the semi-final of the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2020 edition where the team lost to Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After registering the win against arch-rival Pakistan by eight wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur said that they will take positives from the game and it was important for them to perform as a unit. An aggressive half-century from opener Smriti Mandhana powered India to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their second T20I match.

Despite facing a defeat in their opening match of the multi-sports event Harmanpreet said that they had a good start and first wins are always important. “It feels good to win, 1st wins are important. There were a lot of positives today & we would try to continue this ahead. It’s important to perform as a unit, we had a good start today & won quickly,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

India opener Shafali Verma, who contributed 16 runs in the victory, said that the cheering from the crowd pushed them to perform better. “There was a lot of crowd cheering for us, we got a push from that & we won. I have always enjoyed bowling as well as batting. The next match is crucial, we would give our 100% to win,” Shafali Verma said.

