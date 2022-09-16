India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli and other battles

India and Pakistan have named their T20 World Cup 2022 squad and both teams look pretty solid. While Indian have not made any significant change in the squad, Pakistan have dropped Fakhar Zaman and brought in Shan Masood and Haider Ali. Masood has never played a T20I game so far but thanks to his brilliant show in T20 Blast in England, he finds himself included in the team. But will he make the team for the big game against India? Find out below.

As far as India are concerned, they will look to play the same team they played vs Pakistan in their first encounter vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Ravindra Jadeja will be missing and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in place of Avesh Khan. Axar Patel may get a game if India wants to strengthen their bowling attack. If not, Rishabh Pant could play as the wicketkeeper and Dinesh Karthik too featuring as a finisher.

Pakistan are bolstered by the return of their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has not played a single match since late July. He had hurt hin knee while fielding during 1st Test vs Sri Lanka and since then has been on the sidelines, missing the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20Is vs England. He will, however, return for T20 World Cup in Australia.

Like Pakistan, India too will be strengthened with return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. India missed their services during the Asia Cup 2022 in pressure overs at the back end. Expect the Men in Blue to show better effort with the ball at the showpiece event in Australia.

India play Pakistan on October 23 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Check out India vs Pakistan predicted playing 11 in T20 World Cup 2022.

India Predicted playing 11 vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted playing 11 vs India at T20 World Cup: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir