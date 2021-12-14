India vs South Africa 2021-22: Is Virat Kohli upset at losing captaincy? Former skipper out of ODI series, say reports

Team India captain Virat Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last week and now it has emerged that the batter will not be available for the ODI series against South Africa at the start of next year.

Kohli, who skipped training session in Mumbai on Monday (December 14), has informed the board that he will not be available for ODI series as he intends to celebrate his daughter Vamika’s first birthday with wife Anushka Sharma. Vamika will celebrate her first birthday on January 11, when Kohli will be playing the third Test in Cape Town against South Africa.

A report in the Times of India suggests that the India Test skipper is said to be planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series. The final Test of the tour will be played from January 11 to 15. The ODI series will kick off on January 19.

Officials claim Kohli was informed about it, but he chose not to turn up. The BCCI official also informed InsideSport that several calls were made, but he did not receive them.

“Virat was obviously informed. But he hasn’t joined the camp. We expect him to join tomorrow. The players will enter a three-day bio-bubble before traveling to Johannesburg,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport website on Sunday (December 12).

Rohit Sharma has already been ruled out of the Test series following a hamstring injury, the BCCI informed on Monday. It is not certain if the new ODI skipper will be able to recover in time for the series against South Africa.