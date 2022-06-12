After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on the Proteas in the second T20I at Cuttack. Indian batters performed well in the opening match of the series, with Ishan Kishan (76), Shreyas Iyer (36) and Hardik Pandya (31*), and Rishabh Pant (29) delivering important contributions to take India to 211/4 in their 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan will be looking forward to carrying on with his form in the second match and being on the winning side this time. All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer as he prepares to battle SA's dangerous pace attack consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and a returning Wayne Parnell. Pandya will also be looking forward to continuing his career-best run that has been going on since the start of the recently-concluded IPL 2022 and contribute well with both bat and ball.

Despite keeping Proteas' run flow in their control during first 10 overs of the first clash, Indian bowlers became helpless victims of the David Miller-Russie van der Dussen carnage, as their explosive 131-run stand powered SA to a historic win, completing their highest run-chase ever in the shortest format of the game.

Be it spinners Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal or pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, everyone will have to take wickets at regular intervals to put the pressure on Proteas. Miller and Dussen will be a huge focus for the bowling line-up given the form they are in. Pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, currently on the sidelines, will be looking forward to possibly playing their first game in the blue jersey.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments. For that, the top order led by Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma will have to deliver a good start. Miller and Dussen will have to continue their good run with the bat. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will also need to make some important contributions with the bat.

No matter what the outcome is, cricket fans are sure to get treated to some hard-hitting action, either live at Barabati Stadium or from the comfort of their homes.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20

Date and Time: June 12th 2022 (Sunday), 7 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

When will IND vs SA 2nd T20 match start?

IND vs SA 2nd T20 match will be played on June 12 (Sunday).

What time IND vs SA 1st T20 match will begin?

IND vs SA 2nd T20 match will begin at 7PM IST.

What is the venue for IND vs SA 2nd T20 match?

IND vs SA 2nd T20 match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

How to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Streaming in India?

The live telecast of IND vs SA 2nd T20 match will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi