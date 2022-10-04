India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20 online and on TV?

It may be an inconsequential game on paper but Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday (October 4). Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.

“Yes, both Virat and Rahul have been rested from the final T20I,” said a BCCI official. After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup 2022.

It is expected that standby batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli for the final game in the playing XI. With Rahul also rested, either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant will open alongside with Rohit Sharma. With no second reserve batter in the squad, Shahbaz Ahmed or one among Mohammed Siraj or Umesh Yadav could get a look-in.

Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month. Majority of the batters remain the same from the UAE edition but it is the drastic change in approach which has made the difference.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will be played in Indore.

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 630pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj