हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares emotional message for MS Dhoni – WATCH

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar explained why Dhoni will always be special to him and why he wrote such a heartfelt post for Dhoni.

India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares emotional message for MS Dhoni – WATCH
MS Dhoni with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Source: Twitter)

On the occasion of World Social Media Day, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday recalled one of his social media posts, where he had posted an image with former skipper MS Dhoni.

Bhuvneshwar had posted an image with Dhoni on August 16, 2020, just one day after the former India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar explained why Dhoni will always be special to him and why he wrote such a heartfelt post for Dhoni.

"This image I posted when Mahi Bhai retired from international cricket. Everyone knows what sort of player he was, but the kind of human being he is, that is why I posted something for him. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters," said Bhuvneshwar in the video.

Dhoni is the only skipper to win three ICC trophies -- Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and 50-over World Cup.

The former India skipper bid adieu to international cricket on August 15 last year. He still plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar will next be in action in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaMS DhoniBhuvneshwar KumarInd Vs SL
Next
Story

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fourth spot; Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant slip in tally

Must Watch

PT8M39S

UP Election 2022: Semi-final in UP before assembly elections!