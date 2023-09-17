India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will Shreyas Iyer Play Today?

All eyes will be on the playing 11 of Team India in the final of Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka. India will be forced to make a change if the conditions are spin-friendly. That is because their left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been ruled out due to strain in his thigh. He sustained the injury in the last Super 4 stage match vs Bangladesh. Axar has been replaced by Washington Sundar, who is also a spin-bowling all-rounder. Sundar jetted off quickly to Sri Lanka after Axar got ruled out of the final on Saturday.

Sri Lanka too have been hit by an injury concern. The islanders had already lost key players like Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera and now their mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has now injured his hamstring. He injured himself in the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan. He has been replaced by 27-year-old offspinner Sahan Arachchige.

These changes are likely to have an impact on playing 11s of both the teams.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown that's set to make cricket history! India goes head to head with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals, and the excitement is off the charts! ____#AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pwsLM49YKE — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 16, 2023

It will be interesting to see how India manages the Shreyas Iyer situation. Iyer made a comeback in the Asia Cup and also played a game vs Pakistan. However, Iyer got injured ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the Super 4s. Iyer's injury made KL Rahul's return to the XI possible in that match. Rahul hit a hundred to win the trust of the management and has done well since then. Ishan Kishan, at the same time, has produced good knocks. If Iyer is fit before the final, which looks like the case, will he get a game? If yes, who will he replace in the XI? That are some qustions which will be answered soon.

India had rested as many as five players in the Bangladesh match. They were Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. They are most likely to return to the playing 11 for the final today in Colombo. Let's see who Sri Lanka pick in place of Theekshana. The mystery spinner has been brilliant in the powerplay overs and Sri Lanka will have to find an able replacement who can keep the Indian batters at bay in the first ten overs.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana