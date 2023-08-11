India Vs West Indies 4th T20: Tilak Varma Hits Miami Streets With Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal And Their Wives Devisha Shetty And Dhanashree Verma, PIC Goes Viral

Team India cricketers and their wives and girlfriends (WAGS) have landed in Miami for the fourth and fifth T20I match against West Indies at the Fort Lauderdale Stadium in Florida on Saturday and Sunday. India are trailing hosts West Indies 1-2 in the five-match T20I series but kept the series alive with their seven-wicket win in the third T20I match in Guyana on Tuesday.

Young Tilak Varma is the leading run-scorer for India in the T20I series so far, scoring 139 runs in 3 matches after making his international debut in the first game last week. Tilak Varma hit the Miami streets on Thursday days with his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav along with their wives Dhanashree Verma and Devisha Shetty.

Dhanashree Verma shared an adorable pic with all five off them at the Miami docks on Thursday ahead of the fourth T20I match on Saturday. The picture soon went viral on social media.

Check Dhanashree Verma’s picture with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devisha Shetty HERE…

Dhanashree Verma and Devisha Shetty have joined the Indian cricketers on their USA leg of India’s tour to West Indies. Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team in the five-match India series with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli given a break ahead of Asia Cup 2023 later this month.

Tilak Varma is already the second highest run-getter among Indians behind Deepak Hooda who achieved 172 runs in 3 matches.

With the last two matches of the T20I series set to take place in Fort Lauderdale in Florida, USA over this weekend, Tilak Varma can smash a massive record held by former Indian captain Virat Kohli in a five-match T20I series. Kohli holds the record for Indian batter with most runs in a five-match T20I series – scoring 231 runs with 3 fifties in a series against England in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma feels that ‘SKY’ is a match-winner in ODI cricket as well and the team management is trying to create a situation for him where he feels comfortable.

“For a player like him, it is our job to create such a situation and scenario — ‘It’s okay, if you don’t do well in 2-3 games we are okay, but when you come off, we know that you will win games straightaway’. That is what he did in the third T20I, the batters at the top got out and for Surya to go and bat like that… it is a different format. But we will also have to see how long we can stretch this (having Suryakumar at No. 4),” Rohit Sharma said at an event in Mumbai.