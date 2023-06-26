India Vs West Indies T20s: Rinku Singh Set To Earn Maiden Call-Up After IPL 2023 Heroics

Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh is set to earn his maiden call-up into the Team India side for the five-match T20I series against West Indies in WI and the United State set to get underway on August 3. The Indian selectors only announced the squads for Tests and ODI series last Friday with Rohit Sharma set to lead both the teams.

But squad for the T20I series is yet to be declared and it is believed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya might be leading the side if the selectors decide to give rest to Rohit Sharma. KKR southpaw Rinku Singh could be a major addition to the T20I squad under skipper Hardik Pandya.

According to a report in TOI newspaper, Rinku Singh is all set to be named in the T20I squad for the West Indies. Rinku Singh had a sensational time in the IPL 2023 season, scoring 474 runs for KKR in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 at a strike-rate of 149.52.

The report also stated that Rinku Singh’s KKR teammate Umesh Yadav had not been dropped but was actually injured. “Umesh is suffering from a hamstring injury and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI newspaper.

The BCCI source also added that the door was not closed on Cheteshwar Pujara after being dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies next month. “If Ajinkya Rahane can be made vice-captain of the Test side after being out for 15 months before the WTC Final, anyone can make a comeback. The doors aren’t closed on any senior player,” the report added.

However, pacer Mohammad Shami, who was rested from ODI and Test series against the West Indies is likely to be rested for the T20I series as well.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule

Test Matches:

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica (from 730pm IST onwards)

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (from 730pm IST onwards)

ODI Series:

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados (from 7pm IST onwards)

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 7pm IST onwards)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (from 8pm IST onwards)

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana (from 8pm IST onwards)

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (from 8pm IST onwards)

India's TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.