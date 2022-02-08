India vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test Covid negative, cleared to train ahead of 2nd ODI

India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and hence the duo has been cleared to resume training.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Dhawan and Iyer have been cleared to train. "Yes, Shikhar and Shreyas have tested negative for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to train. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation," the source pointed.

Team India will have a training session on Tuesday evening and both Dhawan and Iyer are set to be a part of that session.

Meanwhile, Vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal on Monday (February 7) joined the India camp after missing the first ODI against West Indies.

Navdeep Saini, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, is also back with the team.

On Monday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of Rahul, Mayank, and Saini training at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India began preparation for the second ODI, which will be played on Wednesday (February 9).

"Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Nb9Gmkx98f — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

Rahul missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. Agarwal was not part of the squad for the first ODI as he was still completing his quarantine after being added to the squad last week following Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Earlier, before the first ODI against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan, Ruturaj, and Saini tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all these players missed the first ODI against West Indies. The Rohit-led squad defeated Windies by six wickets in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.