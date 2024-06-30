India Wins T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa Runners-Up: Check Prize Money For Winners, Runners-Up, And Semi-Finalists

T20 World Cup 2024: India's 11-year wait for a global title ended with Virat Kohli's brilliant play and Rohit Sharma's inspiring captaincy. The star-studded team defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to win their second T20 World Cup on Saturday. India scored 176 for 7 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first at Kensington Oval, Barbados. In reply, South Africa was restricted to 169/8.

Prize Money For The 2024 T20 World Cup:

- India (Champions): $2.45 million (approx. INR 20.42 crore)

- South Africa (Runners-up): $1.28 million (approx. INR 10.67 crore)

- England and Afghanistan (Losing Semi-Finalists): $787,500 each (approx. INR 6.56 crore)

- Teams Losing in 2nd Round: $382,500 USD (₹3,19,50,750 INR)

When Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) was aggressively attacking the Indian spinners, it seemed Rohit Sharma and his team might have to settle for second place in another World Cup final. However, they fought back with help from South Africa's mistakes.

The relief and joy were evident on the faces of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The victory was also a fitting farewell for head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli (76 off 59) and Axar Patel (47 off 31) helped India set the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Announced Retirement From T20 Internationals

In a poignant culmination to India's exhilarating journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma, the stalwart captain, bid farewell to T20 international cricket. Following India's resounding victory over South Africa in the final, Rohit Sharma, with a mixture of pride and nostalgia, announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game. "This was my last game as well," Rohit confirmed in a heartfelt post-match press conference, echoing the recent retirement announcement by his teammate, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli, the indomitable force of Indian cricket, also announced his retirement from T20 International cricket. This announcement comes on the heels of India’s triumphant victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, a testament to Kohli’s unparalleled leadership and enduring prowess on the field. His match-winning performance in the final against South Africa, where he scored a match winning 76 runs off 59 balls, was a fitting end to an illustrious T20 career.