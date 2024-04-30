India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

India women will aim to maintain the winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh in the second match of the series roday. They had won the first game, two days ago, by 44 runs. India displayed an all-round show as they first put on 145 for 7 in 20 overs before restricting Bangladesh to just 101 in 20 overs. Nihar Sultana hit a gritty fifty but it was not enough to take her team past the winning mark as other batters struggled to get going. Bangladesh will look to bounce back strongly today to level the series 1-1.

All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana in this match as she proved to be a flop show in the first match. Mandhana scored 9 off same number of balls before being cleaned up by Fariha Trisna. India's middle-order comprising of Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet kaur and Richas Ghosh got starts but they all got out.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday, April 30.

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I start?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I live?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I live?

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IND: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Habiba Islam

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu