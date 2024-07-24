Indian Cricket Legend Slams Gambhir And Agarkar: Fitness Not The Real Reason For Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy Ouster

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified its decision to appoint Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain, replacing Hardik Pandya. Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, explained that one of the primary reasons for this change is related to Hardik's fitness. In a joint press conference with Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar elaborated that the decision to transition leadership to Suryakumar was influenced by Hardik’s fitness issues, which were a significant factor in their evaluation.

However, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has expressed doubts about the justification given by Agarkar. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth argued that fitness may not be the primary concern behind Hardik’s removal from the captaincy. He pointed out that Hardik participated in the entire IPL season and was actively involved in both batting and bowling, despite his team, the Mumbai Indians, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Srikkanth noted that Hardik also served as vice-captain during the World Cup and performed well, which further casts doubt on fitness being the sole reason for the captaincy change.

Srikkanth suggested that the decision might have been influenced more by feedback from the dressing room rather than fitness concerns. He admitted that while he acknowledges Suryakumar's potential as a captain, the reasoning provided for Hardik's removal seemed inadequate. He proposed that a more transparent approach would have been to clearly state that the team was looking to move forward with Suryakumar as a long-term captain, rather than offering indirect explanations.

In his video, Srikkanth expressed his view that straightforward communication would be more effective. He emphasized that having been in a similar position himself, he understands the importance of providing clear and honest reasons when making such decisions. According to Srikkanth, the explanations given by the BCCI lack clarity and do not fully convince him of the rationale behind the captaincy change.