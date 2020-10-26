Indian Premier League 2020: Credit goes to Sanju Samson-Ben Stokes, says Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians' loss to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya has heaped praise towards the Rajasthan Royals duo of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson after they guided their side to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 25) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing Mumbai Indians’ handsome total of 195, the duo of Stokes (107* off 60 balls) and Samson (54* off 31 balls) stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket and took their side to a comfortable victory in the end with 10 balls to spare. Stokes was awarded the man of the match for his maiden IPL ton.

Pandya, who himself played a brilliant knock of 60 from just 21 balls (4x2, 6x7), didn’t shy away from praising the opposition duo. At the post-match press conference, he said: "I think they really batted well. It was their skills and execution which worked for them... Credit goes to Sanju and Stokes, they really batted well."

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan Royals did well to restrict them up until the middle overs but Pandya single-handedly took them to a solid 195/5, launching a frenzy of fireworks at the death. But, ultimately, Pandya’s power-hitting went in vain as Mumbai lost their fourth match of the season.

"I think they took their chances and I think even luck was on their side. Multiple inside and outside edges went for boundaries. Having said that, they played some outstanding shots," Pandya added.

The 27-year-old however wasn’t dissuaded and laid emphasis on staying positive "I think we should just rectify our mistakes and focus on the positives," he said.

Mumbai Indians, though, still remain at the top of the points table with 14 points. They will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (October 28).