Indian Premier League 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls Rajasthan Royals for buying Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians, Watch!

Former star Indian opener Virender Sehwag has poked fun at Rajasthan Royals for their purchase of Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa. The duo cost the franchise a huge sum of money and have failed to justify their hefty price tags so far in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Sehwag, known for his unhinged approach both on and off the pitch, made the remarks in his show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ which premieres every morning on Facebook watch.

Talking about the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on October 6, Sehwag said:

“Rajasthan ne kuch galtiyan ki hain jiski wo saza bhugat rahe hain” (Translation: Rajasthan have done some mistakes for which they are paying the price)

Unadkat, who has been in poor form so far, picking-up just 1 wicket and leaking a lot of runs came in for some harsh yet funny criticism from Sehwag.

He followed it up by saying that “Rajasthan bought Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crores. Then they signed him again for Rs 8.4 crores in 2019 and for the IPL 2020, they bought him for the third time at a cost Rs 3 crores. The scheme is good but if this continues the next year Unadkat will pay the money to Rajasthan and not the other way round.”

Then latching his sights onto Robin Uthappa, who has scored just 33 runs from his four innings, Sehwag remarked that Rajasthan have made blunders in the batting department as well. He mocked Rajasthan’s Rs 3 crore purchase of the now 34-year-old Uthappa, saying that “Paise lekar gaye the kharidne Bullet, par aa gayi Luna aur lag gaya 3 crore ka chuna” (Translation: Rajasthan went into the market with money to buy a Bullet (bike) but instead got Luna (moped) and thus got duped off Rs 3 crores)

However, Sehwag also highlighted the fact that Rajasthan Royals have won their last four encounters with Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals, after a strong start to the tournament, have drifted away somewhat, losing two matches on the trot against KKR and RCB respectively. In these two losses, the Royals batting have let them down with both skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson failing to fire with the bat.

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the second spot in the points table with three wins from five games while Rajasthan Royals sit in the fifth position after two wins and two losses.