Cheteshwar Pujara

India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan make debut for Sussex together, fans say THIS

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's batting mainstay Mohammad Rizwan are playing for one team in the County Championship in England. 

India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan make debut for Sussex together, fans say THIS
Source: Twitter

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's batting mainstay Mohammad Rizwan are playing for one team in the County Championship in England. 

Both of them signed up to play for Sussex last year and with the season commencing, the two straightaway made way into the playing 11. 

Not to forget, Pujara is not part of any IPL team as there were not takers for him. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings for the 2021 season. But they decided not to include him in the playing 11.

That is why Pujara signed up for Sussex, in order to try and fix issues in batting. This stint would help him bat well in England later this year if he gets selected for the national team. India are set to play the fifth and last Test of the series that could not happen due to Covid outbreak in the Indian team. 

Before Sussex, Pujara was part of the Yorkshire team. 

With Rizwan and Pujara playing together, fans started asking for a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. In IPL, Pakistani players are banned from playing after the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai and this is one of the rare occasions when two players from India and Pakistan are featuring in the same team. 

Check fans' reactions: 

