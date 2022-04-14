India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's batting mainstay Mohammad Rizwan are playing for one team in the County Championship in England.

Both of them signed up to play for Sussex last year and with the season commencing, the two straightaway made way into the playing 11.

Not to forget, Pujara is not part of any IPL team as there were not takers for him. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings for the 2021 season. But they decided not to include him in the playing 11.

That is why Pujara signed up for Sussex, in order to try and fix issues in batting. This stint would help him bat well in England later this year if he gets selected for the national team. India are set to play the fifth and last Test of the series that could not happen due to Covid outbreak in the Indian team.

Before Sussex, Pujara was part of the Yorkshire team.

With Rizwan and Pujara playing together, fans started asking for a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. In IPL, Pakistani players are banned from playing after the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai and this is one of the rare occasions when two players from India and Pakistan are featuring in the same team.

Check fans' reactions:

I really hope India Pakistan started bilateral series again. Will be a trilling series. Best of luck to both @cheteshwar1 and @iMRizwanPak — Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) April 14, 2022

There were talks of quadrilateral between pak ind aus eng. That would be a treat to watch. — Harish (@Harish82601906) April 14, 2022