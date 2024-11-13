As India gears up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the team has opted for a highly secretive intra-squad warm-up match at the WACA in Perth. Set to take place from Friday to Sunday, the match is a key part of India’s preparations, but in a move that has raised eyebrows, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to restrict public access, keeping the entire event behind closed doors. This strategic decision underscores the team’s efforts to remain under the radar as they fine-tune their strategies ahead of the Test series.

A Surprising Level of Secrecy Around India’s Training Sessions

India's cricket team has always been one to generate media frenzy, especially ahead of marquee series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, this time around, the BCCI has implemented drastic measures to keep their preparations confidential. The WACA, generally an open venue, is now shrouded in secrecy. Black tarps have been draped over the nets, and staff have been instructed to refrain from using their phones. Even members of the West Australian cricket staff have faced restrictions, adding to the air of mystery surrounding India’s build-up to the series.

This level of secrecy is reminiscent of the protocols India followed during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Perth, where similar measures were taken to protect the team's preparations. The decision to lock down the stadium comes just days after India held their first practice session at the venue, signaling the beginning of a focused approach toward the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The Absence of Key Players Raises Questions

The warm-up match comes at a time when India’s lineup is still in flux. Virat Kohli, one of the team's key players, arrived in Perth early but skipped the first training session. This optional session also saw the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, leading to speculation about their readiness for the series opener. In contrast, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant were seen honing their skills at the nets, gearing up for what promises to be a high-stakes series.

Kohli’s absence raised eyebrows, but the veteran’s omission from the practice was likely a strategic one, giving him time to rest before the high-pressure series begins. Similarly, Bumrah and Ashwin’s absence is yet to be explained, though they are expected to play pivotal roles when the series officially begins on November 22.

Rohit Sharma’s Availability: A Major Concern

A key talking point in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the availability of Test captain Rohit Sharma. The 37-year-old opener is reportedly set to miss the first Test in Perth due to a personal matter—the birth of his second child. While India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed hope that Rohit would join the squad soon, there is no official confirmation yet.

In the absence of Sharma, the Indian team is expected to be led by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has proven himself in various leadership roles in the past. The uncertainty around Rohit’s availability adds another layer of intrigue to India’s preparations. Gambhir has emphasized that the team has multiple options for the opening pair, including Abhimanyu Easwaran, which gives the team flexibility in adapting to any last-minute changes.

India’s Focus on Match Simulations

Initially, there were reports suggesting that India might cancel their intra-squad warm-up match entirely, opting instead to focus on training sessions and match simulations. However, the team has now reverted to playing the intra-squad fixture, signaling their intent to get match-ready in a controlled environment before facing Australia.

The team’s recent struggles, including a 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand on home soil, have added pressure ahead of the series. India must now secure a 4-0 victory over Australia to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship alive. This makes the warm-up match even more crucial for the Indian side, as they look to regroup and bounce back from recent setbacks.