close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hasan Ali

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of Australia T20Is

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is each against Australia on November 3, 5 and 8.  

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of Australia T20Is
File photo

Lahore: Right-arm Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia due to a back problem.

A report in cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted sources as saying that Hasan has failed to recover from back spasm, which he suffered before the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka on home soil.

He has been advised a further resting period of three weeks and will continue going through rehab. The selection of the Pakistan pacer for the two-Test series against Australia beginning November 21 will also depend on the result of his fitness test after three weeks' time.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is each against Australia on November 3, 5 and 8.

The 25-year-old has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets.

Hasan, who has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs, 30 T20Is and nine Tests, got married to an Indian national in Dubai in August.

Tags:
Hasan AliAustraliaPakistanCricket
Next
Story

Canada’s Hamza Tariq reprimanded for provacative action during T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Must Watch

PT48M47S

Voting still underway in 288 & 90 constituencies of Maharashtra and Haryana respectively