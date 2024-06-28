Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses ICC of Favoring Team India In T20 World Cup 2024

In the whirlwind of the T20 World Cup 2024, controversy has once again found its place, this time courtesy of cricketing legend Inzamam-ul-Haq. Known for his outspoken nature, Inzamam has launched a scathing critique aimed squarely at the Indian cricket establishment and the International Cricket Council (ICC) itself. His latest salvo takes aim at what he perceives as preferential treatment for India, highlighting discrepancies in tournament scheduling and alleged benefits that he claims have tilted the playing field.

"India and England k match main reserve day nahi Kuin Kay India k India top of table to wo final main chala jayega"



"Asia cup main jab PAK strong postion main the tau Sirf Aik match k liye reserve day a gaya tha"



"Big3 nahi bas Big1 ha"



- @Inzamam08



pic.twitter.com/ymberW5tsw June 26, 2024

The Unfolding Drama



The saga began with Inzamam's pointed accusation of possible ball tampering by Team India during their Super 8 game against Australia, as Arshdeep Singh was able to generate reverse swing as early as the 15th over. India captain Rohit Sharma firmly refuted the allegations, urging Inzamam to look at things with an "open mind."



Scheduling Shenanigans?



Inzamam's latest volley takes aim at the T20 World Cup's scheduling decisions, particularly regarding India's path to the semi-finals. His central grievance revolves around the absence of a reserve day for India's semi-final match against England, contrasting sharply with other semi-final fixtures. Inzamam argues that this disparity underscores a pattern of favoritism towards India, suggesting that such decisions undermine the tournament's integrity.



Inzamam said, "If you see the two semi-finals, only the India-England game does not have a reserve day. That's because, India have won all of their games and they will qualify to the final if the game is abandoned." "There are different rules for each match!" said Inzamam.