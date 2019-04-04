IPL 2019, Delhi vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Delhi led by Shreyas Iyer, take on Hyderabad in the sixteenth match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Shikhar Dhawan is set to face off against Hyderabad, his former franchise for the first time since moving to Delhi during the trading window!

# The toss is set to take place shortly!

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to sort out his team's lower-order woes and strive for consistency when Team Delhi face a rampaging Hyderabad in an IPL match on Thursday.

Delhi are currently fifth in the eight-team standings with two wins and as many losses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for.

However, Delhi's lower-order came unstuck against Punjab on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs.

After the six-wicket defeat to Kolkata in their opener, Hyderabad roared their way back into the tournament, largely riding on Warner and Bairstow's exploits and come Thursday, they would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins.

Teams (from):

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

