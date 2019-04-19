IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Bangalore: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata, led by Dinesh Karthik, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Delhi as they face off against Bangalore in the 35th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Kolkata (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

# Kolkata are set to field an unchanged side with Andre Russell available despite an injury concern!

# Dale Steyn and Heinrich Klaasen are set to play their first games in this edition of the tournament for Bangalore with AB de Villiers and Umesh Yadav ruled out!

# Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to field!

# Both the captains are set for the toss!

# The toss is set to take place within a few minutes!

# Andre Russell is doubtful to start today following an injury to his shoulder sustained during a net session!

# Virat Kohli has scored 278 runs in this edition of the tournament!

# Bangalore have lost seven out of eight matches in IPL2019!

# Dale Steyn will be available for Bangalore!

# Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers is set to miss out tonight following an injury sustained during the clash against Mumbai!

Rejuvenated by a World Cup call-up, Dinesh Karthik would be eager to impress India captain Virat Kohli and also arrest Kolkata`s three-game losing streak, when they lock horns with Bangalore in an Indian Premier League clash on Friday.

It won`t be easy for Kolkata with Andre Russell doubtful for the game against Bangalore after injuring his left shoulder during practice at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Russell, who is Kolkata`s leading run-getter and main hope, was hit by a bouncer from a net bowler during training and was seen writhing in pain as the support staff rushed to the ground.

Kohli has his own problems as far as Bangalore is concerned with the team all but out of the competition if they lose on Friday.

Rock-bottom in the table with just one win from eight matches, Bangalore just haven`t been in the groove this year. From the remaining six games, they would have to win all to give themselves any chance of a playoff berth.

For the visitors, Kohli would want AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali to continue their good form besides him getting back among runs.

Squads:

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn.

(With PTI Inputs)