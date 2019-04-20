IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Rajasthan will look to complete double when they host Rohit Sharma' Mumbai in a return-leg IPL fixture in Jaipur on Saturday.

# Wicket! Shreyas Gopal was introduced into the attack and he struck in the very first over by removing Rohit for five. The Mumbai skipper pushed the third delivery of the third over with hard hands but got an inside edge into his pad as the ball went back to Gopal. Mumbai 11/1 (2.3 overs)

# Stuart Binny bowled a good tight over, conceding three runs to Mumbai. De Kock got off the mark by whipping the second delivery over midwicket for two runs, while Rohit is yet to open his account. Mumbai 3/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to open the innings for Mumbai. Stuart Binny to open the attack for Rajasthan.

# Mumbai have made one change in their Playing XI. Mayank Markande replaces Jayant Yadav. For Rajasthan, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes and Riyan Parag have called in, while Jos Buttler, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi are out for Mumbai clash.

# Meanwhile, Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan skipper.

# Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Ashton Turner, Ben Stokes Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

# Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl first in IPL tie!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Team Rajasthan will look to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host Mumbai in a return-leg fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Though Rajasthan are coming into the clash following a 12-run defeat at the hands Punjab, they would take inspiration from their four-wicket win over Mumbai and look to complete a double against Sharma's side.

However, Rajasthan have a poor record at home turf, having lost three out of four matches they have played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Rahane's side, who are currently languishing down to the second last position in the IPL standings, will head into the clash aiming to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win over Mumbai.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 40-run win over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday.

Sharma's side are now standing at the second position on the point table, with six wins from nine matches.

The three-time former champions will look to take avenge of their home defeat against Rajasthan and inch closer to the playoff berth.

The two sides have faced each other 22 times in the Indian T20 League, with Mumbai emerging out victorious on 11 occasions while Rajasthan registering victory 10 times.

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Joffre Archer, Jos Butler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Steve Smith (c), Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff.