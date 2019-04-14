IPL 2019: Spinner Jagadeesha Suchith replaces injured Harshal Patel in Delhi squad

Delhi have roped in spinner Jagadeesha Suchith as a replacement for injured medium-pacer Harshal Patel for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Patel sustained a fracture on his right hand during Delhi's 14-run defeat at the hands of Punjab at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on April 1.

He will now be replaced by Suchith, who is a left-arm spinner from Karnataka and had represented Mumbai in previous editions of the Indian T20 league.

Suchith has appeared in a total of 43 T20s and bagged 37 wickets in it at an averaged of 25.54. He has also featured in 13 first-class games, taking 45 wickets.

Delhi, who are placed at the fourth spot with four wins from seven games they have played so far, will next lock horns with Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.