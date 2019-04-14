close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Spinner Jagadeesha Suchith replaces injured Harshal Patel in Delhi squad

Suchith is a left-arm spinner from Karnataka and had represented Mumbai in previous editions of the Indian T20 league.

IPL 2019: Spinner Jagadeesha Suchith replaces injured Harshal Patel in Delhi squad
Representational Image

Delhi have roped in spinner Jagadeesha Suchith as a replacement for injured medium-pacer Harshal Patel for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Patel sustained a fracture on his right hand during Delhi's 14-run defeat at the hands of Punjab at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on April 1. 

He will now be replaced by Suchith, who is a left-arm spinner from Karnataka and had represented Mumbai in previous editions of the Indian T20 league.

Suchith has appeared in a total of 43 T20s and bagged 37 wickets in it at an averaged of 25.54. He has also featured in 13 first-class games, taking 45 wickets. 

Delhi, who are placed at the fourth spot with four wins from seven games they have played so far, will next lock horns with Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Tags:
IPL 2019DelhiHarshal PatelJagadeesha SuchithCricket
Next
Story

IPL 2019: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Election Top 10: Watch Top 10 news of general elections