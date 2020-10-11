IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma gives flying kisses to Virat Kohli as he scores 90 not out, pics go viral

Actor Anushka Sharma was smiling continuously and gave flying kisses to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and husband Virat Kohli after he scored an unbeatable 90 not out during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Saturday (October 10).

Anushka cheered and clapped as Virat led RCB from the front and played an important role in helping the RCB win the match by 37 runs.

Twitter was soon flooded with the pictures of Anushka as she flaunts her baby bump in a royal blue dress.

One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Red heart Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.”

"Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better”, another Twitter user wrote.

“Junior Virat Kohli witnessed his father’s knock along with his/her mother Anushka for the first time in stadium”, wrote another user.

What a picture, What a moment.!! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma !! pic.twitter.com/50deNd1djS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Anushka reached Dubai before the start of the IPL 2020 but she was not spotted in stands so far. It is to be noted that Anushka is five months pregnant the couple is expecting the arrival of their first born in January 2021.