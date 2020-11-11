हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 Final: Yuvraj Singh hails this young talent, calls him 'very special'

Mumbai Indians captured a record-extending fifth title on Tuesday (November 10) after easing past Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. Yuvraj Singh reserved special praise for one young cricketer.

Image credits: Twitter/@mipaltan

 Mumbai Indians brushed aside Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their record-extending fifth IPL crown. This was also their second successive title victory.

Following the win, former star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh left no stone unturned in his appreciation for Mumbai Indians but he reserved some special words for one particular player – terming him as “very special.”

The player he was talking about is none other than Ishan Kishan – a left-handed batsman just like Yuvraj. Ishan Kishan was one of the highlights of this season and finished as the fifth highest-run getter in the tournament with 516 runs from just 13 innings.

Yuvraj took to Twitter, where he wrote that Kishan was a very special player in the making.

The 22-year-old came off his age in this edition, playing some gritty knocks as well as hitting those lusty blows at the death. In fact, in what may come as a surprise to many, Kishan scored the most number of sixes in the tournament. He hit 30 maximums from just 13 innings – thus overshadowing several so called big-hitters.

Kishan was also the highest run-scorer for his side. The fact that he scored more than stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav is a pleasant surprise. The southpaw’s runs came at an impressive average of 57.33 while his strike-rate of 145.76 is right on par with the very best.

In the IPL 2020 Final on Tuesday (November 10), Delhi Capitals were restricted to just 156/7 from their 20 overs despite Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scoring half-centuries. Trent Boult took three wickets against his former side (3/30).

In reply, Mumbai never looked in doubt with their skipper Rohit Sharma leading them from the front -scoring 68 (off 51 balls). Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) saw the side home, Mumbai winning the game by 5-wickets.

IPL 2020IPL 2020 FinalMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsIPL 13Indian Premier LeagueIPL in UAElatest IPL news
