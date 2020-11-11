IPL 2020 Final: Yuvraj Singh hails this young talent, calls him 'very special'

Mumbai Indians brushed aside Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their record-extending fifth IPL crown. This was also their second successive title victory.

Following the win, former star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh left no stone unturned in his appreciation for Mumbai Indians but he reserved some special words for one particular player – terming him as “very special.”

The player he was talking about is none other than Ishan Kishan – a left-handed batsman just like Yuvraj. Ishan Kishan was one of the highlights of this season and finished as the fifth highest-run getter in the tournament with 516 runs from just 13 innings.

Yuvraj took to Twitter, where he wrote that Kishan was a very special player in the making.

Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl @ImRo45 captains knock in the final ! Heart goes out for @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making . #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 10, 2020

The 22-year-old came off his age in this edition, playing some gritty knocks as well as hitting those lusty blows at the death. In fact, in what may come as a surprise to many, Kishan scored the most number of sixes in the tournament. He hit 30 maximums from just 13 innings – thus overshadowing several so called big-hitters.

Kishan was also the highest run-scorer for his side. The fact that he scored more than stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav is a pleasant surprise. The southpaw’s runs came at an impressive average of 57.33 while his strike-rate of 145.76 is right on par with the very best.

In the IPL 2020 Final on Tuesday (November 10), Delhi Capitals were restricted to just 156/7 from their 20 overs despite Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scoring half-centuries. Trent Boult took three wickets against his former side (3/30).

In reply, Mumbai never looked in doubt with their skipper Rohit Sharma leading them from the front -scoring 68 (off 51 balls). Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) saw the side home, Mumbai winning the game by 5-wickets.