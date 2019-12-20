IPL 2020: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at this year's IPL Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Kolkata-based franchise spent a whopping Rs 15.50 crore to rope in Cummins, who represented the Mumbai-based franchise at last year's IPL.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was bought by KKR for Rs 5.35 crore, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was sold for Rs 4 crore to the IPL franchise.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe and wicketkeeper-batsman Nikhil Naik have been sold to KKR for Rs 20 lakh each.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spent a total of 27.15 crore on nine new players they bought at this year's IPL Player Auction. The 13th edition of the 2020 lucrative T20 tournament is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12.

Here is the full list of KKR players:

Retained: Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik

Traded in: Siddhesh Lad

New Players: Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore); Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore); Rahul Tripathi (Rs 60 lakh); Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore); M Sidhharth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Green (Rs 20 lakh), Tom Banton (Rs 1 crore); Pravin Tambe (Rs 20 lakh); Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh)