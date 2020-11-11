हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Final: How much money did Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals take home?

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the Final yesterday (November 10) to win their second consecutive IPL title. The two finalists were handed huge sums of cash for their fantastic performance in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Final: How much money did Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals take home?
Image credits: Twitter/@mipaltan

Mumbai Indians claimed a record-extending fifth IPL crown by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final by 5 wickets on Tuesday (November 10) at Dubai.

As we finally get over the IPL season that lasted for a little less than two months, there are still some interesting details about it that might have gone unnoticed.

One of the very peculiar things that no one pays attention to is the prize money handed out to the winners of this cash-rich league. The fans are often left wondering as to how much the winning side is getting paid and they surely have no idea about the reward given to the finalists.

Mumbai Indians received an astonishing Rs 20 crores while the finalists Delhi Capitals received a very handy Rs 12.5 crores. This is a huge sum of money that these sides can use to make their squads even stronger.

This was strange to many as BCCI had earlier announced that prize money this year will be brought down from Rs 20 crores to Rs 10 crores (for the winners) while the runner-up will get Rs 6.25 crores (compared to 12.5 crores last year) – in order to handle the financial losses that they incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, BCCI changed it’s policy later and the full prize money of Rs 20 crores was paid to Mumbai Indians yesterday while Delhi Capitals received Rs 12.5 crores.

This was Mumbai Indians’ second consecutive IPL title – they had looked like the strongest team in this edition and deservingly won the crown.

Tags:
IPL 2020IPL 2020 FinalMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsIPL 13Indian Premier LeagueIPL in UAElatest IPL news
Next
Story

IPL 2020: Here's what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma after winning the final
  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,13,77,200Confirmed
  • 12,70,171Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Ranveer Singh is back in his old form