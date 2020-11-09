IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh left in awe by this teenaged cricketer

Although SunRisers Hyderabad lost a close Qualifier 2 game against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Monday (November 9), they have a lot of positives to take forward into the next few IPL seasons.

While no one really expected SunRisers to reach thus far, considering the fact that several of their important players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar got injured – the David Warner-led side defied the odds by reaching all the way up to the Playoffs and then to the Qualifier 2, where they got edged out by Delhi Capitals.

One player that really caught everyone’s attention on the big stage of Qualifier 2 is Abdul Samad. At a time when SunRisers looked down and out against the Capitals, the teenager Samad engaged in a rapid 57-run stand for the fifth wicket with Kane Williamson. Samad scored 33 off just 16 balls (4x2, 6x2) and alongside Williamson, he mounted a fine comeback for SRH.

Samad’s big hits and composure in the middle left former star Indian cricketers like Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh impressed.

Pathan, who played a big role in spotting and development of Samad when he was with the J&K Ranji team, took to Twitter to appreciate his apprentice.

"Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game. #1stseasonofipl," he wrote

Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game. #1stseasonofipl — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, an infamous power-hitter for the country, replied to Pathan and showered praise on Samad, calling him a special player for the future.

#samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 9, 2020

Samad played some very gritty knocks for SRH lower down the order and what stood out was that the all-rounder showed no signs of nerves in the middle and looks a promising player for the future.