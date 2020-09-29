IPL 2020: This is how much Rajasthan Royals pay as salary to its latest six-hitting sensation Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royal’s middle-order batsman Rahul Tewatia became a household name on Sunday (September 27) after he scored 55 runs in just 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash at Sharjah, UAE. Tewatia hit five sixes in one over to grab every cricket lovers attention.

Tewatia came out to bat after the dismissal of Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith and he scored only 8 runs in his first 18-19 balls. But, Tewatia held his nerves and then hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over, setting the momentum in favour of Royals. In the 19th over, Tewatia hit a huge six off Mohammed Shami too. However, in his attempt to hit eighth six, Tewatia was dismissed.

But do you know that Tewatia first played in IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2014 for only 10 Lakhs. He remained with RR in 2015 too but moved to Kings XI Punjab in 2017. Notably, Tewatia was not bought by any franchise in 2016 edition.



In 2018, Delhi Capitals spent Rs 3 crore to pick up Tewatia but Delhi failed to make full use of Tewatia's talent and decided to sold him back to Rajasthan Royals before the start of IPL 2020. It seems that Royals made a good move by deciding to pay a salary of Rs 3 crore to Tewatia to bring him back to the squad.

Tewatia, 27, is from Haryana. He made his debut in first-class cricket in 2013. He has played seven first-class games too and has played some limited-overs games from Haryana.