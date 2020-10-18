हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag thinks this Indian player can develop COVID-19 vaccine

Sehwag praised Rahul Tewatia for taking a superb catch in the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in Saturday (October 17) IPL match.

IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag thinks this Indian player can develop COVID-19 vaccine

Virender Sehwag who is know for making funny and sarcastic comments yet again caught eye of netizens for his tweet on cricketer Rahul Tewatia. Sehwag praised Tewatia for taking a superb catch in the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in Saturday (October 17) IPL match.

Sehwag praised the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder saying, ''Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain'' which translates into ''Tewatia can do anything.” 

Sharing picture of Tewatia taking the catch, he wrote, ''Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya,  toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him,'' which means, ''If given an opportunity to invent the vaccine for Covid-19, the kind of time he is enjoying, he might be able to do it. What a season for him.''

 

His tweet got people laughing for his style of praising the RR player. 

Rajasthan Royal’s middle-order batsman Rahul Tewatia had played crucial roles in two of the team’s three wins so far this season. He became a household name after he scored 55 runs in just 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League 2020 on September 27 match at Sharjah, UAE. Tewatia hit five sixes in one over to grab every cricket lovers attention.

On Saturday's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 7-wicket against Rajasthan Royals. 

RCB'S AB de Villiers played a magnificent innings of 55 (off 22 balls; 4x1, 6x6) and in the end, almost single-handedly powered RCB to a thrilling win. Kohli made 43 off 32 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

With this win, RCB have consolidated their third position on the points table and would want to book their place into the IPL playoffs at the earliest.

 

Tags:
IPL 2020Virendra SehwagRahul Tewatia
Next
Story

IPL 2020: This is the reason why MS Dhoni picked Ravindra Jadeja over Dwayne Bravo for the final over against Delhi Capitals
  • 74,32,680Confirmed
  • 1,12,998Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli under court's radar