IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag thinks this Indian player can develop COVID-19 vaccine

Virender Sehwag who is know for making funny and sarcastic comments yet again caught eye of netizens for his tweet on cricketer Rahul Tewatia. Sehwag praised Tewatia for taking a superb catch in the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in Saturday (October 17) IPL match.

Sehwag praised the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder saying, ''Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain'' which translates into ''Tewatia can do anything.”

Sharing picture of Tewatia taking the catch, he wrote, ''Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him,'' which means, ''If given an opportunity to invent the vaccine for Covid-19, the kind of time he is enjoying, he might be able to do it. What a season for him.''

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.

Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

His tweet got people laughing for his style of praising the RR player.

Rajasthan Royal’s middle-order batsman Rahul Tewatia had played crucial roles in two of the team’s three wins so far this season. He became a household name after he scored 55 runs in just 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League 2020 on September 27 match at Sharjah, UAE. Tewatia hit five sixes in one over to grab every cricket lovers attention.

On Saturday's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 7-wicket against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB'S AB de Villiers played a magnificent innings of 55 (off 22 balls; 4x1, 6x6) and in the end, almost single-handedly powered RCB to a thrilling win. Kohli made 43 off 32 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

With this win, RCB have consolidated their third position on the points table and would want to book their place into the IPL playoffs at the earliest.