IPL 2021 auction: Arjun Tendulkar can’t wait to don MI jersey, watch video

One uncapped cricketer who drew plenty of attention at the IPL 2021 auction was Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Mumbai Indians, the former franchise of Sachin Tendulkar, were ones who snapped up his son as well – buying Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction.

Arjun Tendulkar is a promising left-arm paceman and batsman, who made his senior debut with Mumbai team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy this year. The 21-year-old left-armer released a video thanking the franchise.

In the video, he said, "Since childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me. I can't wait to put on the blue and gold (jersey)."

"I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me." Arjun Tendulkar shares his thoughts on joining MI #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/fEbF6Q1yUF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Just before the auction, Arjun had proven his mettle as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs in a local Mumbai tournament. Arjun played for MIG Cricket Club and which help them hand Islam Gymkhana a 194-run defeat in a second round Group A match of the 73rd Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament here on Sunday. The tournament is being organised under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is the first cricket competition in the city since the Coronavirus-forced lockdown.

He hit five fours and eight sixes during his blistering knock. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment, hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was pleased that Arjun Tendulkar was joining the defending champions’ squad for the 14th edition of the IPL. “It’s really nice, great to have Arjun. He's worked really hard for a couple of years in the nets, bowling to the guys. Especially in the UAE he worked really hard,” Jayawardene said at a virtual press conference held after the auction.

“We have looked at it purely on a skills-basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head, because of Sachin, but luckily he is a bowler, not a batsman, so I think, Sachin will be very proud, if he could bowl like Arjun.

“I think it is going to be learning process for Arjun, he just started playing for Mumbai and now with the franchise, so he will learn the ropes, he will evolve, he is still young but a very focused young man, so you have to give him some time and hopefully not put lot of pressure on him either, just let him evolve as he evolves around and work his way up, that is what we are there to help him to do,” Jayawardene added.