IPL 2021 auction: Arjun Tendulkar makes official entry as Mumbai Indians bag youngster for Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar is the latest addition in the Mumbai Indians camp after the 21-year-old was roped in by the defending champions for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Arjun, who is son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a left-arm fast bowler and featured for the Mumbai side in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

Ahead of the mini-auction, Arjun enjoyed a great outing in Mumbai's 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament, where he smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 77 and scalped three wickets, helping his side win the contest by a huge margin of 194 runs.

Cricket in his blood. Refined in the nets. Now ready to take the 22-yards by storm Welcome home, Arjun Tendulkar!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/jncjVF64Lh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

This will be Arjun's first official entry into the cash-rich league as a player, after spending brief stints with the team as a net bowler. He had also travelled to the UAE last year with Mumbai's core unit as a net bowler.

Meanwhile, Mumbai bought a total of seven players in the mini-auction held on Thursday and spent Rs 11.70 crores.