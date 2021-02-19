IPL 2021 auction: Delhi Capitals full squad and player list

DC IPL 2021 player list: After finishing as the runners-up in the previous edition, fans would hope for a better show from the team in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. The team retained most of its core unit, and released six players ahead of the auction.

In the mini-auction on Thursday, the Delhi franchise kicked-off the proceedings by roping in Steve Smith for Rs 2.20 crores. Apart from the former Aussie skipper, the team also bought India seamer Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, and Sam Billings.

The addition of Smith will provide depth in Delhi's batting line-up and will also give them as an extra edge in the opening slot.

Retained: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Purchased: Steve Smith (2.2 crores, Umesh Yadav (1.2 crores), Ripal Patel (20 lakhs), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakhs), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakhs), M Siddharth (20 lakhs), Tom Curran (5.25 crores), Sam Billinga (2 crores)

Released: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy