IPL 2021 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad and player list

IPL 2021 RCB player list: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would finally look to end the title drought in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The team roped in eight players in the mini-auction held on Thursday, which included Australia limited-over specialist Glenn Maxwell and Kiwi all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson.

Jamieson was bought for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore, which saw him become the second-most expensive player from the bid. Meanwhile, Maxwell was the first player to be roped in by RCB as the Australian was purchased for Rs 14.25 crore.

Apart from the duo, the team also engaged in a bidding war against Kolkata Knight Riders to rope in Australian all-rounder Daniel Christain for Rs 4.80 crore. Meanwhile, uncapped India domestic cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen, who played a sensational knock of 137 from 54 deliveries in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Apart from the latest additions, Virat Kohli and AB de Villers will once again hog most of the limelight, when RCB start their campaign in the upcoming edition of IPL. Meanwhile, the franchise had released ten payers from its core unit ahead of the auctions, which included South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris and Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch.

Despite reaching the finale on three previous occasions ( vs Deccan Chargers 2009, vs Chennai Super Kings 2011, vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016) the team have crumbled when exposed to the pressure situation. After finishing at the bottom of the points table in 2019, Kohli's RCB enjoyed a decent outing in the previous edition held in UAE, where the team finished fourth with seven wins from 14 matches and fans would hope for an even better show this year.

Retained: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel

Purchased: Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crores), Sachin Baby (20 lakhs), Rajat Patidar (20 lakhs), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 lakhs), Kyle Jamieson (15 crores), Daniel Christian (4.8 crores), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 lakhs), KS Bharat (20 lakhs)

Released: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired)

