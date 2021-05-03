IPL 2021: Has David Warner played for the last time for SRH? THIS former cricketer feels so

Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed that former captain and opener David Warner was left shocked by his axing as one of his former Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021teammates, with former South African paceman Dale Steyn, suggesting that the Australian may have played his final game for the club.

Warner averages more than 50 for the Sunrisers and captained them to their only IPL title in 2016 but was sensationally dumped as skipper for their clash with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 2), having managed just one win from their first six games.

“We’ve come to a conclusion that the two overseas batters (Bairstow and Williamson), allrounder (Nabi) and Rashid Khan is the best combination. We've looked at it closely,” SRH head coach Tom Moody told host broadcasters Star Sports ahead of the Sunrisers’ latest defeat.

“He was obviously shocked and disappointed. And we’d be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way. As it goes with elite sportsmen, they want to be playing and proving themselves and doing the best they can for the team. But he has come to terms with the logic behind what we are trying to achieve from a team’s perspective and has been terrific since. He has rallied around the team and, more importantly, the team has rallied around him,” the former Australia all-rounder added.

Steyn, who played 37 IPL games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three seasons between 2013-15, suggested the franchise may not have taken kindly to Warner labelling Manish Pandey’s omission for a match against Delhi Capitals last month a ‘harsh call’.

“I don't know whether David may have questioned some of the decisions they had made,” Steyn told ESPNCricinfo. “Maybe when Manish Pandey was left out, I heard him say something along the lines of ‘It wasn't his decision’ … Sometimes management don’t appreciate that.

“The captain of the team also needs to take ownership of this squad and know who is going out onto the field, and sometimes that gets taken out of their hands. I don’t know,” Steyn added.

Number of leaders in group, says Kane Williamson

Warner was stripped of SRH captaincy on Saturday (May 1) after the team lost five out of its first six matches and Williamson’s elevation to the post hasn’t changed the fortunes as it sufferer a 55-run defeat in the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

“There are number of leaders in the group. It’s important we stay tight. And for us it is about building as a side and make adjustments,” Williamson looked a bit uncomfortable on Warner question during the post-match presentation.

The skipper said that the team needs to be clear about strategies and execution. “Rather than over-search for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate. Warner is a world class player and we have our cards on the table. I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had,” Williamson at best was evasive.