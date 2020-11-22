IPL 2021 Mega Auction: These star players may go unsold before the new season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is without doubt one of the most popular sporting events in the world and it would not be wrong that IPL is the toughest cricket league in the world.

It is not easy to get a chance to play in the cash-rich tournament and the players who get a chance to ply their trades in the IPL need to perform consistently in order to retain their spot in the side.

With IPL 2021 scheduled to begin in April it is expected that a mega auction would take place before the start of the new season. The mega auction will be a perfect opportunity for the franchises to chop and change their squads and like always some big names are unlikely to find any takers in the mega auction once again.

Some reports claimed that the BCCI is also planning to add a ninth franchise the IPL family and this is set to make the mega auction very interesting. Franchises will try to add new players in their squad in order to build a team for the future and that makes age and fitness of a player a very vital criteria.

Here are some star players who may go unsold in the mega auction:

Piyush Chawla: The leg-spinner is a known face in the IPL but his fitness is not up to the mark anymore. In IPL 2020, Chawla was a part of Chennai Super Kings squad but he did not get to feature in a lot of CSK games. Chawla played in seven matches in IPL 2020 and claimed only six wickets. If CSK decides to release Chawla then it is unlikely that he would find any takers.

Kedar Jadhav: Indian all-rounder Jadhav failed to live upto his name in IPL 2020. Jadhav played for CSK and scored only 62 runs in eight matches. It is highly unlikely that Jadhav would be bought by any team at mega auction because his fitness is also a major concern.

Umesh Yadav: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav played only two games in IPL 2020 and he failed to pick up even a single wicket. Yadav may go unsold if he is back at the auction table. Yadav's economy is also on the higher side in IPL and this may also compel the frnachise owners not to include him in the squad.