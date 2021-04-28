IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s adorable pictures with daughter Ziva go viral, see pics

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni adorable picture with his daughter Ziva is going viral on internet. The picture was posted on Ziva's Instagram account on Wednesday (April 28).

In one of the pics, one can see the little one holding a doll and cutely hugging MS Dhoni, while they spend some father-daughter bonding time with a picturesque background.

In another pic, both Ziva and Dhoni can be seen towards the sky. The pictures have been clicked at their Ranchi home.

Here's the post:

Notably, the lovely pictures left fans missing Ziva’s presence during Dhoni’s cricket matches and one of the fans wrote, “Ziva's Instagram post! I so much miss her presence in the stadium, the way she used to cheer for mahi and especially the post match scenes. I'm sure she's missing all this too. Our lil Bundle of Joy,” another one tweeted, “Missing Ziva cheering for Dhoni.”

Ziva's Instagram post! I so much miss her presence in the stadium, the way she used to cheer for mahi and especially the post match scenes. I'm sure she's missing all this too. Our lil Bundle of Joy pic.twitter.com/rFL096asu7 — Ananya (@TheCricBird) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni has scored 37 runs in five IPL 2021 games so far, with four fours and a six.

However, despite his average form, Dhoni’s CSK are currently second in the league table after four wins from five games, and have registered eight points. They are behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have won five fixtures in six matches.

The three-time champions finished seventh last season and they are looking for redemption in IPL 2021.