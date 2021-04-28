IPL 2021: Virat Kohli to win trophy over MS Dhoni? Netizens divided after Ravi Shastri’s tweet

As the thrilling IPL 2021 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) came to an end on Tuesday (April 27) with the Virat Kohli’s side winning by just a run, India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter on Wednesday (April 28) to applaud the close game and said that he feels Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 might see a potential new winner.

"Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge," Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL pic.twitter.com/A0RKnI0y4S — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2021

Interestingly, the three teams who haven’t won IPL trophy even once till now are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, RCB climbed to the top of the table after beating DC, and Shastri’s tweet has now forced netizens in contemplating that he is backing Kohli and co. to win their maiden IPL title this year.

However, many fans were quick to remind the Team India coach that MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in superb form and they are the potential candidate for winning the coveted trophy this time.

Bhul mat jana csk v hai... — ﹩ʊʝ◎¥ м◎η∂Ѧℓ (@vbnLiWdgKZMn3Ci) April 28, 2021

Accha.. didn't know CSK hasn't won any IPL trophy yet — Shaktimaan (@Shaktimaaann) April 28, 2021

Dear @RaviShastriOfc - No matter who will be

in FINAL. The opponent will be either @ChennaiIPL or @mipaltan ! EXPERIENCE matters ! — Sakthi Isai Bharathi (@i_m_sakthi) April 28, 2021

Notably, RCB are currently at the top of the points table with 10 points, as they have won five from six played. Delhi are on the third spot at the moment after registering a one-run loss against RCB on Tuesday. They have eight points from six games.

However, CSK, who are currently second in the points table, have a chance of reclaiming the top spot by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday.