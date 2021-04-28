हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli to win trophy over MS Dhoni? Netizens divided after Ravi Shastri’s tweet

RCB climbed to the top of the table after beating DC, and Shastri’s tweet has now forced netizens in contemplating that he is backing Kohli and co. to win their maiden IPL title this year.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with RCB captain Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

As the thrilling IPL 2021 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) came to an end on Tuesday (April 27) with the Virat Kohli’s side winning by just a run, India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter on Wednesday (April 28) to applaud the close game and said that he feels Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 might see a potential new winner.

"Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge," Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Interestingly, the three teams who haven’t won IPL trophy even once till now are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, RCB climbed to the top of the table after beating DC, and Shastri’s tweet has now forced netizens in contemplating that he is backing Kohli and co. to win their maiden IPL title this year.

However, many fans were quick to remind the Team India coach that MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in superb form and they are the potential candidate for winning the coveted trophy this time.

 

 

Notably, RCB are currently at the top of the points table with 10 points, as they have won five from six played. Delhi are on the third spot at the moment after registering a one-run loss against RCB on Tuesday. They have eight points from six games.

However, CSK, who are currently second in the points table, have a chance of reclaiming the top spot by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday.

