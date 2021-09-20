हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' THIS star batsman turns VILLAIN after loss against CSK, fans question his selection for T20 World Cup 2021

MI star batsman SuryaKumar Yadav came under scrutiny for being careless against MS Dhoni’s side as he was expected to lead the charge in the absence of MI’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ THIS star batsman turns VILLAIN after loss against CSK, fans question his selection for T20 World Cup 2021
File image (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (September 19) in Dubai. Chasing a modest 157-run target, MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 136/8 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, it was the poor show by Mumbai batsmen which made fans furious as the five-time champions lost their 4 wickets for just 58 runs, and barring Saurabh Tiwary (50), none of the batsmen could even cross the 20-run mark for Mumbai Indians.

Notably, MI star batsman SuryaKumar Yadav came under scrutiny for being careless against MS Dhoni’s side as he was expected to lead the charge in the absence of MI’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma. But, on the contrary, SuryaKumar, who came out to bat at no. 3, got out after scoring mere 3 runs and his dismissal proved to be the turning point of the game as Mumbai Indians lost 6 wickets for just 94 runs after his departure.

 

 

 

It is worth mentioning that 31-year-old Yadav has been named in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, which will take place in UAE. He was picked over talented Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first phase of IPL 2021 due to shoulder injury, but has been termed fit for the second leg in UAE.

However, owing to the flop show with the bat against CSK, questions are being raised over Yadav’s selection and now the onus lies on him to prove his worth in the remaining season of the IPL 2021 and justify his selection for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October.

