IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Rahul Tripathi stuns Virat Kohli with a blinder in RCB vs KKR clash - WATCH

The catch also brought an end to Virat Kohli's stay in the middle, after the RCB skipper decided to bat first after winning the toss.

IPL 2021: Rahul Tripathi stuns Virat Kohli with a blinder in RCB vs KKR clash - WATCH
Rahul Tripathi celebrates after completing Virat Kohli's clash during IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (IPL)

Rahul Tripathi brought some early joy in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on Sunday afternoon by plucking the finest catch of the tournament so far. 

The catch also brought an end to Virat Kohli's stay in the middle, after the RCB skipper decided to bat first after winning the toss. Kohli was dismissed on 5 off 6 balls and RCB kicked-off their innings on a dreadful note after losing two wickets inside two overs.  

Here is the catch:

The incident took place in the second delivery of the second over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, when Kohli decided to smash the ball over the 30-yard circle with field restrictions still on. 

However, the skipper failed to get the connection he desired for as the ball saw a bit of elevation, which was enough for Tripathi to run back and complete a sensational diving effort.  

PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal 

