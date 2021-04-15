हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate one month of love, cricketer pens 'romantic' note

Jasprit Bumrah, who celebrated one month of being married to popular sports anchor Sanajan Ganesan on Thursday, shared a heart-felt message for his wife on Twitter. 

Jasprit Bumrah along with Sanjana Ganesan (Twitter/Jaspritbumrah93)

Jasprit Bumrah, who celebrated one month of being married to popular sports anchor Sanajan Ganesan on Thursday, shared a heart-felt message for his wife on Twitter. The couple who are busy conducting their duties in the ongoing Indian Premier League, got married in a private ceremony in Goa on March 14. 

"One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend," Bumrah wrote in his tweet. 

The couple had solemised their relationship in a traditional gurudwara wedding. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the team for which Bumrah plays in the lucrative T20 league, had then posted the pictures of couple with the caption, "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for Jaspritbumrah93 and SanjanaGanesan." 

Ganesan had returned to work after marriage during the limited-over series between India and England last month. Meanwhile, her husband Bumrah resumed his cricketing duties with Mumbai Indians and has been spearheading their attack.

