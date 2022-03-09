IPL 2022: AB de Villiers set to return, to take up THIS role with RCB in T20 league

Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper AB de Villiers had announced retirement from all forms of the game after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, come IPL 2022, De Villiers is set to return to the T20 league but in a new role.

In an event of Saturday (March 12), Virat Kohli’s RCB are not only going to announce their new captain but are likely to reveal De Villiers in a role of a ‘mentor’ for the franchise. According to InsideSport website, Kohli himself requested De Villiers to join the coaching staff as a ‘mentor’ after the Indian batter stepped down as captain of the side after IPL 2021.

De Villiers scored 313 runs in 15 matches last season with two fifties and a strike-rate of 148.34. Overall in his IPL career, De Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 games at an average of 39.7 with a strike-rate of 151.68 with 3 hundreds and 40 fifties.

The RCB are also set to name De Villiers’ countrymate Faf du Plessis as new captain for IPL 2022. The RCB has called for a press conference on March 12 at 4 PM for the same.

In a tweet, the franchise has stated that they will be celebrating fourteen years of the team on 12th March at the Museum Cross Road in Church Street.

The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. #PlayBold #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan pic.twitter.com/HdbA98AdXB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2022

RCB Full Squad IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul