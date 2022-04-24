हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs MI match, KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty flies to Germany to watch Bundesliga match

Before LSG's clash against MI, KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty witnesses the biggest game in German football

IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs MI match, KL Rahul&#039;s girlfriend Athiya Shetty flies to Germany to watch Bundesliga match
Source: Twitter

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns on Sunday (April 24) of the IPL 2022. Meaning KL Rahul's side will face off against Rohit Sharma's men who are desperate to register their first win of this season. However, KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty, who was supporting him from the stands in past few IPL games, has left him to watch a football game in Germany (Bundesliga).

Athiya went off to Germany with her brother Ahan Shetty to witness one of the most classic matches in football, Bayern munich vs Borussia Dortmund. Ahan went in as a Munich supporter while Athiya was seen in yellow to show her support for Dortmun in the stadium.

Checkout the posts here..

Before watching the game Athiya shared her excitement and love for the game of football. 

"Right from the start Ahan and I have been at loggerheads, but one thing that has always brought us together is our love for football. Although we both love the game, Der Klassiker has reignited our sibling rivalry. I am so excited that I am going to be able to cheer for my favourite team live from the stadium and I feel Dortmund will sweep the match from Bayern’s hands," said Athiya Shetty before the biggest game in German football.

