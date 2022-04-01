IPL 2022: Andre Russell fifty powers KKR to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Andre Russell's quick-fire 70 helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. KKR chased an easy target of 138 runs in just 14.3 overs as PBKS bowlers struggled to break the partnership of Russell and Sam Billings, who also stroked 24 runs.

Punjab Kings posted an easy chasing total of 137 runs as they kept losing wickets to KKR's bowling attack with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee shining with the ball.

Chasing 138 to win, The Knight Riders were looking in trouble at 51/4 with Ajinkya Rahane (12), Venkatesh Iyer (3), skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and Nitesh Rana (0) were back in the dugout. Russell came to their rescue, hitting sixes at will as he and Sam Billings guided them through to victory.

Russell, dealing mostly in sixes, blasted eight hits over the boundary rope and two fours as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 31 deliveries. He and Sam Billings (24 not out) raised 90 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership as KKR reached 141/4 in 14.3 overs.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first. Punjab Kings batters never settled infront of the KKR bowling attack but it was Kagiso Rabada, who fired 25 runs at the end of the innings to put up a respective total for his new team.