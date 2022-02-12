IPL 2022 auction: Top players list, Retained players, Timing, Live streaming, Teams’ remaining purse; all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction is the last mega event as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don’t want their stable core to be tinkered with.

Amongst 600 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 365 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams' future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ECigmZQtBN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 8, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2022 mega auction:

IPL 2022 Auction Schedule and Venue

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The event will begin at 12PM IST.

IPL 2022 Auction Live streaming and Live telecast

Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 auction on Disney+ Hotstar, while the mega event will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Which are the teams taking part in the IPL 2022 auction?

10 teams will be taking part in auction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiant

Total Purse for IPL 2022 auction

The total purse available for the 10 franchises in IPL 2022 auction is Rs 90 crore per franchise.

Minimum Amount per franchise must spend

The minimum amount that each team needs to spend at IPL 2022 auction is Rs 67.5 crore.

Squad Strength

Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base prices at IPL 2022 auction

The following are slabs of Base Prices at the IPL 2022 auction: Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh

What is Saturday (February 12) bidding process of IPL 2022 auction?

161 players will come under hammer on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction on Saturday (February 12).

2nd day will have accelerated process

Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

What is ‘Silent Tie-Breaker’ in IPL 2022 auction?

When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of INR 90 cr purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Who is oldest player at IPL 2022 auction?

The oldest player in IPL 2022 auction is Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years.

Who is youngest player at IPL 2022 auction?

The youngest player in IPL 2022 auction is Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years.

Purse remaining for all 10 franchises after IPL 2022 retention and draft picks:

CSK: Rs 42 crores

RCB: Rs 57 crores

MI: Rs 48 crores

PBKS: Rs 72 crores

DC: Rs 47.5 crores

KKR: Rs 48 crores

RR: Rs 62 crores

SRH: Rs 68 crores

LSG: Rs 58 crores

GT: Rs 52 crores

IPL 2022 Final Retention List:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

High End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely Rs 10 cr to 20 Cr bracket)

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda

Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (Rs 5 cr plus)

Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Chahar, Rinku Singh

Likely Big Foreign Buys (Rs 10 cr to 15 cr bracket)

David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

(with PTI inputs)