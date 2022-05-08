Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 8) said that their West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child.

''We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani,'' the Royals said on their official Twitter handle.

They also said that Hetymer would return to Mumbai soon and resume his duties for the franchise for the remaining matches of the IPL.

Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he’ll be back soon. Read more: https://t.co/cTUb3vFiNl#RoyalsFamily | @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/u52aO9Dcct — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2022

''We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022,'' the franchise added.

Notably, Hetmyer has been in superb form in IPL 2022 having scored 291 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 72.75 and strike rate of 166.28.

He is one of the key reasons behind RR’s good campaign this season as they now need a couple of points in the next three matches to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Meanwhile, RR can replace Hetmyer with James Neesham or Rassie van der Dussen or Daryl Mitchell.

Royals, who had defeated Punjab Kings in their last match, will play Delhi Capitals in their next game.