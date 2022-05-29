The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will culminate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29) with a clash between debutant Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals for the title. The Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) are organising a 45-minute closing ceremony with Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman celebrating India’s 75-year of independence.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will also be performing at the grand event with folk dancers from different states will also be present.

“It is going to be a mega closing ceremony not because it is happening after many years but also because it is the 15 years of IPL. It is a milestone in itself. Also, we will be celebrating 75 years of independence through Mr Rahman’s concert. So, we were very excited when we got the contract from the BCCI,” Director of TCM, organisers of IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony, Chanda Singh told InsideSport website in an exclusive chat.

Celebrating 15 glorious years of IPL, we have the very special and melodious @arrahman performing at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Tune in for the same at 6.25 PM IST on May 29. https://t.co/vV5qgUv9mv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2022

The IPL closing ceremony is being held for the first time after three years. The last time it was conducted was back in 2019. The Closing Ceremony will start at 6:30 PM IST.

The theme of the Closing Ceremony will be to celebrate India’s 75-year of independence and 15 successful years of IPL. AR Rahman will be dedicating the concert to celebrate India’s cricket through seven decades.

Former captains of Team India have also been invited and will be felicitated during the ceremony. With over 1 lakh people are expected to be present during the Closing Ceremony.

First time ever, the IPL Closing Ceremony will be broadcast in augmented reality (AR). In all, over 700 people will be performing at the event.

“The first challenge is to make the event friendly for the in-stadium audience. Although the event will be broadcast live, you will also need to device the event for the offline crowd who are there at the stadium. So, you can’t just focus your entire performance towards the camera. So, you have to device a plan so that everyone can be part of the experience,” Chanda Singh added.

“Our main attraction would AR Rahman and his troops besides Ranveer Singh. We will have folk artists coming from all over India. We will have folk artists from all 10 states celebrating the 10 teams. There will also be different folk performers as multiple states have varied culture,” Chanda Singh added.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony details

When is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 29) from 6.30pm onwards.

Where is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony in India?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Star Sports network and Star Gold channel. The livestream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.