MS Dhoni

IPL 2022: CSK skipper MS Dhoni makes BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, says his last T20 will 'hopefully be in Chennai'

Dhoni expressed that he 'has always planned his cricket'. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid speculations over his future as a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday (November 20, 2021) made a big announcement that his last T20 will 'hopefully be in Chennai'.

While addressing the 'The Champions Call - CSK's celebration' event, Dhoni expressed that he has always planned his cricket. 

The CSK skipper said, "I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI version was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last t20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know." 

Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings won its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on October 15 in Dubai. 

The franchise has earlier won the tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2018 apart from winning the Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced that IPL 2022 will take place in India and said that the 15th season of the IPL 'will be more exciting' with the inclusion of new teams. 

IPL 2022, notably, will have two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

MS DhoniMahendra Singh DhoniCSKIPLIPL 2022Chennai Super Kings
