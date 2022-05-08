MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will cross swords with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Chennai are almost out of the playoffs race as they have just three wins in 10 games while Delhi have a fair chance of making it to the final four as they have five wins in 10 games. CSK need to win all their reaming matches and hope for other team results to go in their favour while DC just need to win three more wins in last four games.

Chennai Super Kings will look to bring back their veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in place of Dwayne Pretorious. The South African all-rounder failed to live up to the expectations with the bat and with the ball. He has leaked runs in the death and has not grabbed the opportunity when he got to bat. Simarjeet Singh might have run out of chances as well and Dhoni will look to bring back Shivam Dube. The left-hand power hitter has performed brilliantly with the bat but was equally poor when it comes to bowling. However, CSK will look to strengthen their middle order by adding Dube.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals need to fix their opening issue. Mandeep Singh, who replaced out of form Prithvi Shaw in the last game was out on a duck. He has not performed this season and it is most likely that he will lose his place in today's match as well. Prithvi should be back, he has the history of scoring runs against Chennai and Pant should back him for one more game.

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs DC match

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals Squad: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat