Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik admitted to giving fashion advice to his teammates during a fun session involving RCB stars -- Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

Karthik, a veteran from Tamil Nadu, is in top form in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Often providing explosive finishes to his team, he has scored a total of 197 runs in six innings with an average of 197.00. His highest score 66* came against Delhi Capitals on April 16.

The wicketkeeper-batter's response during a fun 'Never have I ever' session left Virat Kohli in splits. Known for his wit and sense of humour, Karthik in a video posted by PUMA on their social media handle said that he has given fashion advice to his teammates. He further added, "Whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried."

The entertaining session saw players asking each other a series of interesting and sometimes, hilarious questions. Kohli, known for his aggression on-field, also admitted to having said 'funny and controversial things' on the stump mic on plenty of occasions. Du Plessis also followed Kohli with a 'Yes'.

A hilarious part of the video saw Karthik asking Siraj, Patel and Rawat whether they had answered nature's call during a game. While Siraj and Patel admitted to doing so, Rawat replied in the negative, prompting Karthik to quip, "Keeper hai na, isliye shayad' (You are a wicketkeeper, maybe that is why!)

The speedsters Siraj and Patel also confessed to having eaten someone else's food in the dressing room.

In the concluding note, the question of giving fashion advice to teammates was brought back by Karthik, to which Rawat, Siraj and Patel said they had done so.

Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four matches from six played so far this season and are currently at the fourth spot in the points tally.